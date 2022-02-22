Red Lobster Wants To Give You $22,000. Here's How To Enter

In honor of Feburary 2, 2022 (a.k.a. the palindromic 2/22/22) — a once-in-a-lifetime date unofficially known as "Twosday" which won't come about for another 400 years, according to the National Weather Service — one restaurant chain is offering customers the chance to win big.

In honor of this two-rrific occasion, Red Lobster has unveiled an equally momentous cash giveaway that will easily fund many future lavish lobster dinners. In a press release, the seafood-centric restaurant chain announced a limited-time 2/22/22-themed sweepstakes that gives loyal Red Lobster customers the chance to take home a fitting grand prize of $22,222.

To enter, customers must be enrolled in the chain's My Red Lobster Rewards program and download the rewards program app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. After logging into the app, users must simply enter the "My Rewards" section of the app and click "Redeem" to claim their sweepstakes entry. Awards program members who don't have access to the app can also enter via the mail, according to the official sweepstakes rules.