Red Lobster Wants To Give You $22,000. Here's How To Enter
In honor of Feburary 2, 2022 (a.k.a. the palindromic 2/22/22) — a once-in-a-lifetime date unofficially known as "Twosday" which won't come about for another 400 years, according to the National Weather Service — one restaurant chain is offering customers the chance to win big.
In honor of this two-rrific occasion, Red Lobster has unveiled an equally momentous cash giveaway that will easily fund many future lavish lobster dinners. In a press release, the seafood-centric restaurant chain announced a limited-time 2/22/22-themed sweepstakes that gives loyal Red Lobster customers the chance to take home a fitting grand prize of $22,222.
To enter, customers must be enrolled in the chain's My Red Lobster Rewards program and download the rewards program app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. After logging into the app, users must simply enter the "My Rewards" section of the app and click "Redeem" to claim their sweepstakes entry. Awards program members who don't have access to the app can also enter via the mail, according to the official sweepstakes rules.
The contest is only open to Red Lobster rewards members
One lucky randomly selected grand prize winner will take home the 'two'-good-to-be-true cash prize, while 222 additional winners will receive 222 reward bonus points in their accounts. "We are raising both claws to the date 2/22/22 and going all-in on this once in a lifetime date," Lillian Murphy, Red Lobster's VP of Customer Experience and Loyalty, said in a press release (via Red Lobster).
This restaurant chain isn't the only food retailer offering limited-time deals and giveaways in honor of today's once-in-a-lifetime date. Burger King is offering 22% off any purchase for Royal Perks members from February 22-25; Grubhub is offering 22% off any delivery order with the code '22222' today only; and Jack in the Box is giving all customers two free tacos with any app purchase using the code 'TACOTWOSDAY' (via Thrillist).
Red Lobster rewards members can redeem their sweepstakes entry via the app now through February 28 for the chance to win a cash prize guaranteed to fuel countless cheddar biscuit and endless shrimp binges for years to come. Using the app isn't the only way to enter; the press release also states that customers "can earn an additional entry for each dine-in or To Go order between February 22 and February 28," which also earns them "a Reward good for two free Pepsi-Cola® products during the same one-week timeframe."