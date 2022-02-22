21% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Canned Soup

On super hectic days when the idea of making something complicated for lunch or dinner just sounds exhausting, a can of soup can be a lifesaver, offering a convenient, quick meal that you simply have to heat up to enjoy. That, and the fact that most canned goods such as soup can last for years in your pantry, makes them a must-stock item.

However, not all canned soups are made alike — many consumers have certain brands they turn to time and time again, and others have brands that they avoid altogether. Mashed surveyed 614 U.S. readers to find out what their least favorite brands of canned soup were, and the results are interesting to say the least.

Even when it comes to organic, while you might assume that this kind of soup would taste better, that doesn't always seem to be the case. In fact, a large percentage of survey respondents, tallying in at 21.66%, flagged Pacific Organic as their least favorite brand of canned soup. And 15.80% named Amy's the worst brand, which fared slightly better and might suggest you may want to select one of their offerings if you're looking to stock up on organic varieties. Another common soup brand, Progresso, received 18.24% of the votes in the survey, while celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's flavor-building skills seem to please consumers with his home goods too, as his brand received only 12.87% of the votes for worst canned soup brand, making it one of the more preferred options.