Alex Guarnaschelli's New Custom-Made Knife Is A Work Of Art

One of the most important kitchen tools to have is a high-quality knife. A chef's knife and a paring knife are essential, according to the Food Network website. Of course, knowing you need something high-quality and knowing how to identify it are two different things. There are some key elements to look for when you're shopping for a new knife, like the material used to make the blade. But if you're Alex Guarnaschelli, you don't always need to go shopping; sometimes, a friend will make a quality knife just for you.

Recently, Guarnaschelli posted a photo on Instagram of her new custom-made knife. In the caption, she explained that she told her "dear friend" that her favorite color is burnt sienna. So imagine her elation when she saw that her friend made a blade with a burnt sienna handle. "It's so beautiful that I am working up the nerve to use it & hope I am worthy of such a special tool," wrote the chef.

The dear friend who made that sharp work of art was Dereyk Patterson, and according to his website, he handcrafts these knives by hand in Easthampton, New York. The site further explains that knife-making is difficult. According to Patterson, websites that detail "15 steps to knife-making" actually "leave out at least 125 steps." It's clear that he puts care into his work and even has an oven designed to make knives. Lots of people have commented on his gift to Guarnaschelli and are noticing Patterson's talent.