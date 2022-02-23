The Real Reason Most Grocery Store Limes Don't Have Seeds

Lime cheesecake or lemon meringue pie? A slice of lemon or lime in your gin and tonic? Lemonade or limeade? The decision to use either lemon or lime is usually a matter of personal preference. Of the five basic tastes that humans can recognize — sweet, salty, umami, sour, and bitter — lemons and limes fall into the sour category. Both are zingy and tart, and their acidity brightens up any dish or drink.

In fact, a squeeze of juice from either fruit can change a food's flavor profile. Most recipes that include either lemon or lime allow for substituting one in place of the other. Despite their versatility, however, if either is a key ingredient in a recipe, switching can alter the final result, advises Nigella Lawson, English food writer and popular TV cook.

Spoon University explains that these differences in taste are caused by the chemical variations between lemons and limes. Limes generally have higher levels of acidity. Lemons have more sugar content than limes and are a touch sweeter, perfect for cakes and pastries, while limes are more acidic and have a stronger flavor, ideal for cocktails and drinks. And when it comes to the varieties you find at the grocery store, there's another key difference you may have noticed between these fruits.