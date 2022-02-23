Why Disney Food Prices Are About To Get More Expensive

Like airports and movie theaters, food at amusement parks has always been expensive. There are none-to-limited food options when you're insulated in a self-contained ecosystem like an amusement park. Hence, there's no incentive to keep prices low, and corporations can charge whatever they want because their choice is the only choice.

As Mickey Blog points out, Walt Disney parks have always been some of the worst offenders, charging rates like $3.50 for a bottle of water and $4.50 for a bottle of Coca-Cola. Attractions Magazine even suggests budgeting a whopping $200-$250 per day for food for a family of four. According to the Disney World website, though, guests are allowed to bring food and drinks into the park, provided that they aren't in glass containers. But who can resist some of the best food at the parks, according to Spoon University, like Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bars and waffles, BB-8 cupcakes, and even whole turkey legs? Part of the fun of going to Disney amusement parks is eating the delicious and Instagram-worthy food. Even though food prices at Disney parks have increased substantially over the last 50 years, prices are about to get a lot more expensive (via Disney Food Blog).