Why The City Of Paris Was So Important To Serena Wolf Becoming A Chef - Exclusive

Serena Wolf's skyrocketing career started out with a post about her husband's wonky eating habits. That blossomed into a cookbook, "The Dude Diet," then a sequel, "The Dude Diet Dinnertime," and eventually Wolf's website, Domesticate Me, which is a treasure trove of recipes, wellness and beauty guides, and merchandise. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Wolf revealed that her budding empire didn't seem possible when she began her journey 13 years ago.

She had graduated from college in 2009 with dreams of being a writer, so she took off for Paris, where many an artist has found — and still finds — inspiration. Once there, she enrolled in a three-month course at Le Cordon Bleu culinary academy on a whim, as she said, "before I came home and started my real life." Wolf's decision even surprised her because she wasn't raised in a foodie home. "I did not grow up in a household that was very enthusiastic about food," she said. In fact, Wolf had always been a picky eater, and prior to her attending Le Cordon Bleu, she admitted, "I had basically made burnt grilled cheese, unscrambled eggs."

However, Wolf was a fan of the film "Julie & Julia" and thought that, by enrolling in cooking school, "I'd be chopping onions very quickly and perhaps roasting chickens and drinking wine." She had a rude awakening, though. Le Cordon Bleu is known for its grueling training, and it initially terrified her. But near the end of the intense three-month program, Wolf fell in love with the craft. "I am a highly anxious person. It was very soothing to my nervous system to spend these hours executing these recipes and creating really beautiful meals," she said. It was then that Wolf knew she'd discovered her vocation and signed up for Le Cordon Bleu's full diploma program — and the rest is history.