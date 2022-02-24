Sunny Anderson Says This Is The Best Specialty Danish She's Ever Had

A well-made Danish pastry, typically just called a Danish, is a thing of beauty — buttery yet light layers of dough, accentuated by whatever filling the baker decides to use in that particular Danish. As The Los Angeles Times reports, the beloved Danish was actually created because of a mistake — a French baker who forgot the crucial step of adding butter to his dough decided to fold lumps of the rich dairy product into the dough instead, and accidentally created the many-layered marvel.

Now the Danish is a staple in bakeries around the world, with many spots offering both the standards as well as more creative specialty versions with unique flavor combinations. Food Network personality and cookbook author Sunny Anderson recently came across a specialty Danish she called the "BEST THING EVER," and she couldn't help but share the finding with her more than 676,000 Instagram followers.

The specialty Danish was purchased at Cafè 57, a local diner that Anderson frequents. Though Anderson mentions she was trying to lay off the sweets a bit so she could "fit in [her] jeans again," and that she typically declines the culinary creations that the chef at Cafè 57 (who she called her "suga pusha") tries to tempt her with, the idea of a lemon meringue Danish was something she just couldn't resist.

After sampling the Danish in question, Anderson urged the chef to "PLEASE MAKE MORE OF THESE" — it seems she had found a new favorite.