Leonardo DiCaprio's Champagne Meme Just Took On A Whole New Meaning

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor, producer, and activist, is one of the most prominent household names of today. In addition to his starring roles in films across genres, he is well-known as an outspoken advocate for climate change and animal rights. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which was founded in 1998, the year after "Titanic" swept the Academy Awards by winning 11 out of its 14 nominations, seeks to engage people in various issues that are greatly impacting global society, including ocean conservation, clean water access, and the protection of wildlife (via World Wildlife Fund).

Many of the movies in which DiCaprio has appeared are critically acclaimed. A man of many talents, he has mastered comedies, thrillers, romances, dramas, sci-fis, and biopics, just to name a few. And if you've scrolled through any social media feed at all over the past few years, chances are you've stumbled upon the meme of DiCaprio holding a coupe glass of champagne – a screenshot from the 2013 Baz Luhrmann film "The Great Gatsby" in which he plays the title character, Jay Gatsby, a wealthy, mysterious man known to throw lavish parties (per IMDb). To bring things full circle, the legendary actor recently invested in a champagne brand that reflects his fondness for bubbly — both on screen and in real life — and his love for preserving the planet.