Leonardo DiCaprio's Champagne Meme Just Took On A Whole New Meaning
Leonardo DiCaprio, actor, producer, and activist, is one of the most prominent household names of today. In addition to his starring roles in films across genres, he is well-known as an outspoken advocate for climate change and animal rights. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which was founded in 1998, the year after "Titanic" swept the Academy Awards by winning 11 out of its 14 nominations, seeks to engage people in various issues that are greatly impacting global society, including ocean conservation, clean water access, and the protection of wildlife (via World Wildlife Fund).
Many of the movies in which DiCaprio has appeared are critically acclaimed. A man of many talents, he has mastered comedies, thrillers, romances, dramas, sci-fis, and biopics, just to name a few. And if you've scrolled through any social media feed at all over the past few years, chances are you've stumbled upon the meme of DiCaprio holding a coupe glass of champagne – a screenshot from the 2013 Baz Luhrmann film "The Great Gatsby" in which he plays the title character, Jay Gatsby, a wealthy, mysterious man known to throw lavish parties (per IMDb). To bring things full circle, the legendary actor recently invested in a champagne brand that reflects his fondness for bubbly — both on screen and in real life — and his love for preserving the planet.
Leonardo DiCaprio is an investor in Champagne Telmont
The following famous-person-doing-good news calls for a celebratory pop of champagne. On February 22, 2022, Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he has become an investor in Champagne Telmont, a French champagne house founded in 1912 by a man named Henri Lhôpital that is committed to creating organic, sustainable, and eco-friendly beverages. Champagne Telmont uses 100% renewable electricity to manufacture its products, according to a statement from DiCaprio on the brand's official website. Ludovic du Plessis, President of Telmont, told People, "We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir!" He added, "We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do."
DiCaprio tweeted the announcement on his personal account: "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, [Champagne Telmont] is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont." There truly are few endeavors more on brand than a climate crusader like DiCaprio backing a company devoted to conserving the environment in a unique — and delicious — way. Cheers!