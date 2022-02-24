A New Sam's Club Membership Will Get You $120 In Uber Credits, But There's A Catch

We probably all love getting free stuff. After all, what could be better than getting a useful item or service at absolutely no cost? Perhaps nothing, unless that free item also happens to come with a membership to a club that can keep delivering great deals and savings for a long time afterwards. And that is exactly what Sam's Club is offering new members with their recently-launched, limited-time promotion.

Typically, a Sam's Club membership costs $45 annually for a basic Club membership, or $100 for a Plus membership, which comes with additional perks like free shipping and savings on pharmacy purchases, according to Sam's Club. All members get to enjoy savings on bulk quantities of many essential household items, as well as gas, tires, and even appliances. And now, the warehouse chain has just announced they will be offering any new member who signs up for a basic Club membership from now until February 28, 2022, an added bonus of $120 in Uber credits to use as they wish, according to Sam's Club.