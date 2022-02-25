UK Police Are Looking For 2 'Hamburglars' Who Dined And Dashed

You may recall the days of McDonald's when Ronald McDonald was the colorful clown who delighted in wacky misadventures with his gang. Mayor McCheese, Birdie the Early Bird, Officer Big Mac, and of course, the lovable purple homunculus known as the Grimace were just some of the characters who called McDonaldland home (via Twisted). There was also that mischievous rascal, that burglar of beef, we know as the Hamburglar.

A ne'er-do-well with a love of pranks and of McDonald's burgers, the Hamburglar character appeared in slightly different forms over the years: Once he was a creepy old bandit, then he was a "lone jogger" character, and he finally emerged as the classic red-haired youth that resembled a cross between Alfred. E. Neuman and a stereotypical early 20th-century burglar (via The Atlantic). The character also briefly reappeared as a suburban dad with a side-gig of stealing McDonald's, according to Entertainment Weekly).

Fortunately, we can rest easy knowing that the Hamburglar and his battle cry of "Roble, roble!" are nothing more than fiction. At least, that is what we presumed anyway. In the United Kingdom, a duo managed to not only perform a brazen display of dining and dashing, but also a shocking display of greed and glutton — just like the Hamburglar.