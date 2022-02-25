The Daily Drink A 108-Year-Old Woman Swears Is The Secret To Her Longevity

While Ponce de Leon searched for the Fountain of Youth, a woman named Julia Iverson might have discovered the secret to a long life that could be sitting in many people's cupboards. Even though celebrities might seem to never age, the reality is that turning another year old happens and youth seems to fade like a memory. Iverson seems to know something about marking another year around the sun. The Cheshire, UK resident celebrated her 108 birthday and the occasion was marked with more than just cake and balloons. It included her daily ritual and everyone's glass was raised in a toast.

According to the BBC, the octogenarian is well-liked by the residents and staff at the Brampton Lodge Care Centre. Having lived in Africa and other parts of Europe, Iverson seems to have accomplished a life well lived and she is willing to impart her wisdom to others. Staff at the center shared that she is a lovely and kind person. Her daughter commented that her supportive mother focuses on "a positive outlook on life." While there might be benefits to humming that Eric Idle song, it seems that Iverson might attest to a life that is more than half full, and that description applies to her wine glass as well.