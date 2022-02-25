You Can Find A Recipe From The Office In This Streaming Service's User Agreement

The idiom "spill the beans" took on an entirely different meaning in "The Office." As those who have seen the show are aware, few scenes are more memorable than Kevin spilling the majority of the contents of his vat of homemade chili on the office floor — and hilariously attempting to salvage it with nearby supplies from the reception desk (via YouTube). The episode's opening scene has been embedded into viewers' minds and continues to cause laughter. Peacock subscribers can actually enjoy Kevin's chili — hopefully without tipping it over in their kitchen before serving it.

Today revealed that Kevin's famous chili recipe is a clever Easter egg hidden within the text of Peacock's user agreement. TikToker @mckenziefloyd posted a video to prove that the recipe is indeed part of the service's legal statement, something consumers often scroll right past to speed up the process. But if you look closely enough, you'll find the necessary ingredients and steps to whip up a batch of your own.

Don't have Peacock? No worries! Brian Baumgartner himself recently partnered with Bush's Beans as a brand spokesperson, and Kevin's famous chili recipe can be found on Bush's official website. Thanks for the belly-shaking laughs — and the bowlfuls of delicious chili, Kevin! Just remember: "The trick is to undercook the onions."