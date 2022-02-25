Culver's Is Jumping On The Fish Sandwich Band Wagon

The North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich is back on the menu at Culver's for spring 2022, much to the delight of many fans and just in time for the Lenten season when some may want to give up meat. The hand-cut and hand-battered fried cod filet is sandwiched between a toasted hoagie roll and topped with sweet relish, olives, capers, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, and Culver's tartar sauce, which it says is made from a secret family recipe. It clocks in at 600 calories with 33 grams of fat and 27 grams of protein.

If you've never tried the North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich, it comes highly recommended by those who enjoyed it when it was previously available at Culver's. "The fish is mild, thick, and flaky, and the breading, while nice and golden, is soft rather than crisp," the Courier & Press wrote in their review. "I thought it was a little small for the price, but the fish is good quality, and I'd get another one," they added. Culver's employees on Reddit chimed in, saying it's one of the restaurant's top-selling orders and is especially popular for Sunday dinner. The dinner portion also comes with two sides and a roll. "Fish is awesome. ... They are very good and get good reviews," affirmed one person on Reddit while another agreed, "Cod is one of the number-one most sold products at Culver's. Lent is the busiest time of the year for the company. It's very good."