Culver's Is Jumping On The Fish Sandwich Band Wagon
When you think of fast food, the first thing that might come to mind are the big names in the game, like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell. But there are also a bunch of less giant but just as delicious spots to grab food on-the-go. Take Culver's, for instance. Originally founded in Wisconsin in 1984, the Midwestern fast food chain now has more than 800 locations in 25 states. While its popular menu items include homestyle favorites from fried pork loin sandwiches to Wisconsin cheese curds to pot roast dinners, the restaurant is most famous for its ButterBurgers, which are made with fresh (never frozen) beef and served on a buttered bun. You also can't go wrong with its impressive lineup of frozen treats, including milkshakes, homemade custard, and malts.
Despite the fact that Culver's built its brand on burgers and shakes, it also makes some pretty mean seafood, too. Inspired by its Midwest roots and the region's traditional Friday night fish fry, the chain offers a variety of fried seafood, including Walleye filets and butterfly jumbo shrimp. Recently, Culver's announced it's bringing back another crowd-favorite from the ocean: The North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich (via Chew Boom). Here's what you need to know about the latest fish sandwich sweeping the fast food market.
Diners really love the fried cod sandwich from Culver's
The North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich is back on the menu at Culver's for spring 2022, much to the delight of many fans and just in time for the Lenten season when some may want to give up meat. The hand-cut and hand-battered fried cod filet is sandwiched between a toasted hoagie roll and topped with sweet relish, olives, capers, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, and Culver's tartar sauce, which it says is made from a secret family recipe. It clocks in at 600 calories with 33 grams of fat and 27 grams of protein.
If you've never tried the North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich, it comes highly recommended by those who enjoyed it when it was previously available at Culver's. "The fish is mild, thick, and flaky, and the breading, while nice and golden, is soft rather than crisp," the Courier & Press wrote in their review. "I thought it was a little small for the price, but the fish is good quality, and I'd get another one," they added. Culver's employees on Reddit chimed in, saying it's one of the restaurant's top-selling orders and is especially popular for Sunday dinner. The dinner portion also comes with two sides and a roll. "Fish is awesome. ... They are very good and get good reviews," affirmed one person on Reddit while another agreed, "Cod is one of the number-one most sold products at Culver's. Lent is the busiest time of the year for the company. It's very good."