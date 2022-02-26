Here's Why So Many Celebrity Chefs Are In Miami This Weekend
While most of the northern United States will experience freezing temperatures this weekend, in Miami, temperatures are expected to be near 80 degrees. Miami is also going to be a seriously tasty place to spend the weekend, as celebrity chefs and other talented culinarians make tasty creations at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). This year marks the event's 21st anniversary for the event and a return to "normal," with 90,000 attendees expected, according to the Miami New Times.
The event website describes SOBEWFF as a "four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and, culinary personalities." Various celebrity chefs' Instagram feeds seem to show all of them heading to Florida. Michael Symon shared video clips from a delicious-looking event he hosted Thursday night and wrote on Instagram, "Had a great time last night in the @miamidesigndistrict for the @sobewffest Steak & Whiskey event... thanks for coming everyone!.. good food, good drinks & good weather, I couldn't ask for anything more!" We were jealous of one attendee who commented, "The wagyu with caviar dish was the winner imho."
Another favorite celebrity chef looking like she's having a great time at SOBEWFF is Alex Guarnaschelli. Thursday night, she posted a video of what looked like a pretty awesome party with shots all around, commenting, "Miami begins @sobewffest." Fans of the "Chopped" judge posted well-wishes for the star to have a fun and safe weekend.
Famous chefs, fashion, and fun
An excited Anne Burrell shared a snap of the airplane bloody Mary she enjoyed en route to Miami for SOBEWFF. Amanda Freitag (sporting a cute haircut) looked happy AF as she posed with a friend, chef Ariane Duarte, shortly after arriving at the festival. Buddy Valastro brought the whole family to Miami for a delicious weekend. Who else will be there? According to the SOBEWFF website, Jet Tila, Rachael Ray, Masaharu Morimoto, Tyler Florence, Scott Conant, Guy Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, Geoffrey Zakarian, and many more stars are in store.
As he headed to SOBEWFF 2022, Marcus Samuelsson posted a sweet throwback photo from the 2020 festival, which he attended with his family in what's probably the best fashion moment ever at a food festival. The "No Passport Required" star wrote, "I cannot tell you how happy I am to finally be back on the beach to eat, drink and raise funds for @fiuhospitality. I'm looking forward to seeing some of you at my @RoosterOvertown jazz brunch and my cooking demo on Sunday."
Speaking of fashion, Geoffrey Zakarian shared on Instagram that he was headed off to host "South Beach Wine & Food Festival's first runway fashion show and lunch, featuring fashion powerhouse Balmain." He followed up with a lovely family photo at the event where everyone looked to be enjoying themselves. SOBEWFF looks nice work if you can get it! The rest of us will have to enjoy it through our favorite stars' social media accounts.