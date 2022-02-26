Here's Why So Many Celebrity Chefs Are In Miami This Weekend

While most of the northern United States will experience freezing temperatures this weekend, in Miami, temperatures are expected to be near 80 degrees. Miami is also going to be a seriously tasty place to spend the weekend, as celebrity chefs and other talented culinarians make tasty creations at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). This year marks the event's 21st anniversary for the event and a return to "normal," with 90,000 attendees expected, according to the Miami New Times.

The event website describes SOBEWFF as a "four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world's most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and, culinary personalities." Various celebrity chefs' Instagram feeds seem to show all of them heading to Florida. Michael Symon shared video clips from a delicious-looking event he hosted Thursday night and wrote on Instagram, "Had a great time last night in the @miamidesigndistrict for the @sobewffest Steak & Whiskey event... thanks for coming everyone!.. good food, good drinks & good weather, I couldn't ask for anything more!" We were jealous of one attendee who commented, "The wagyu with caviar dish was the winner imho."

Another favorite celebrity chef looking like she's having a great time at SOBEWFF is Alex Guarnaschelli. Thursday night, she posted a video of what looked like a pretty awesome party with shots all around, commenting, "Miami begins @sobewffest." Fans of the "Chopped" judge posted well-wishes for the star to have a fun and safe weekend.