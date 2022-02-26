Reddit Can't Believe This Starbucks Store Has Leftover Chestnut Praline
It may be hard to believe, but the beginning of March is just days away. Within the coming weeks, flowers will start to bloom and wardrobes will slowly start consisting of short-sleeved tops and light jackets rather than the puffy coats and chunky sweaters many have been donning since October.
Things will be changing in the culinary world as well, with almost every restaurant and coffee shop switching up its menu to reflect the upcoming spring season. Starbucks, for example, will be adding an Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso to its menu for customers to sip on throughout the early days of spring, which will join the Pistachio Lattes and Frappuccinos that made their way to the chain earlier this year (via Taste of Home).
But while the newness coming to the java giant is certainly exciting, some customers can't help but feel the sting of not having access to its beloved holiday beverages until the final months of 2022. "Wish Starbucks had holiday drinks all year," wrote one fan on Twitter, who might be delighted to know that there's still at least one location they can visit to get their fix of a few of the chain's seasonal sips.
Starbucks fans are willing to pay to get their hands on these holiday flavors
Countdown to Red Cups predicts Starbucks will be bringing back holiday drinks on November 7, but if you can't wait that long, a quick trip to the Starbucks kiosk located at the Target (which, apparently, is referred to as a "Tarbucks") in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania is one way to indulge your craving. According to a Reddit post in the chain's subreddit page from February 25, the in-store location still has both the Chestnut Praline and Sugar Cookie holiday syrups in stock, and is offering customers the opportunity to buy them by the bottle.
The thread received a number of responses from baristas and customers alike. Some expressed disbelief that the holiday flavors, specifically the Chestnut Praline, were still around. "We have been out of chestnut praline for months and have been requesting it for a while, meanwhile you guys have it 24/7..." u/I_eat_flip_flops wrote. "AIN'T NO WAY," quipped another user. Others begged to get the limited-edition flavors sent to them in the mail. "I WILL PAY TO HAVE THESE SHIPPED TO ME PLS," u/homesteader_ said.
One commenter explained that Starbucks employees are not allowed to sell syrup bottles without a SKU code on them, though another pointed out that the rule may not apply to this particular store due to it being located inside a Target. If you stumble upon a "Tarbucks" during your next Target run, it's quite possible you'll be able to snag these holiday flavors for yourself.