Reddit Can't Believe This Starbucks Store Has Leftover Chestnut Praline

It may be hard to believe, but the beginning of March is just days away. Within the coming weeks, flowers will start to bloom and wardrobes will slowly start consisting of short-sleeved tops and light jackets rather than the puffy coats and chunky sweaters many have been donning since October.

Things will be changing in the culinary world as well, with almost every restaurant and coffee shop switching up its menu to reflect the upcoming spring season. Starbucks, for example, will be adding an Iced Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso to its menu for customers to sip on throughout the early days of spring, which will join the Pistachio Lattes and Frappuccinos that made their way to the chain earlier this year (via Taste of Home).

But while the newness coming to the java giant is certainly exciting, some customers can't help but feel the sting of not having access to its beloved holiday beverages until the final months of 2022. "Wish Starbucks had holiday drinks all year," wrote one fan on Twitter, who might be delighted to know that there's still at least one location they can visit to get their fix of a few of the chain's seasonal sips.