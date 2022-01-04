Starbucks Just Announced The Return Of This Fan-Favorite Latte

Even if you have your go-to Starbucks drink, chances are you've taken a peek at the intriguing seasonal beverages that pop up on the coffee chain's menu from time to time. Perhaps you've even sampled one or two over the years. Sometimes, fans are dismayed to find that a beloved drink they used to order during a particular season is no longer available, removed to make way for new offerings. But sometimes, these favorites — like one particular nutty caffeinated beverage — find their way back to the menu.

Now that the holidays are over, some seasonal favorites, like the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, are leaving menus for the time being. Starbucks has now begun rolling out its winter menu, starting January 4, 2022 — and, per Delish, a fan favorite that debuted last year has returned. The Pistachio Latte features a pistachio sauce and salted brown butter topping and can be served either hot, iced, or blended as a Frappuccino, with whatever milk you personally prefer.

As Starbucks Stories & News explains, the latte was initially conceived as a way to pay tribute to Italian flavors and bring a creation once created solely for Roastery locations to a wider Starbucks audience.