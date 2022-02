Listeria Concerns Spur Recall Of Even Enoki Mushrooms

According to the FDA, the Los Angeles-based company Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has just announced that it is recalling packages of Enoki Mushrooms over fears of Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. The concern stems from testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Described as a "product of China," the mushrooms had been received by retailers in Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, and Dallas, Texas by January 4, 2022.

After a 7.05-ounce package of Enoki Mushrooms tested positive for the presence of the bacteria Listeria Monocytogenes, Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. decided to pull both 7.05-ounce packages and 5.25-ounce packages. Vacuum-sealed plastic, they and bear the UPC codes 6953150100684 and 6953150110157, and the lot number 300511. Anyone who has purchased these products should immediately return or discard them. Individuals with concerns can contact Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. with questions Mondays through Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time by calling (323) 720-9126.