Enoki Mushrooms Are The Latest Food To Be Recalled For Listeria
Listeria monocytogenes seems to be one of the most talked-about bacteria out there these days, and we don't mean that in a good way. Food recalls due to potential listeria contamination have been pouring in. There have been two recalls of Dole lettuce since December of last year. And, sadly, by early February of this year, people were still getting sick from the listeria outbreak. Companies have also had to recall a massive amount of frozen spinach. Smoked fish suffered a similar fate, and just in the past week, Royal Ice Cream recalled multiple flavors over the possibility of – you guessed it – listeria. Unfortunately, the listeria list hasn't run out of items yet.
According to a press release from the FDA published on February 10, there has been yet another listeria-related recall. This time, it involves California's Concord Farms' enoki mushrooms. The Spruce Eats describes these fungi as "long, thin, white mushrooms" that are enjoyed in a number of Asian countries, including Korea and Japan. These unique-looking stalks tend to end up in soups and stir-frys. And thanks to potential contamination, they've ended up on the recall list.
Listeriosis is a serious illness
The enoki mushrooms in question come from Korea and were distributed in 5.25-ounce packages with the UPC barcode 001958939091 (via the FDA). Fortunately, no sicknesses have been reported in connection with this recalled batch of enoki mushrooms and the FDA is careful to point out that mushrooms should never be eaten raw, as cooking them to 165 degrees Fahrenheit can kill the bacteria. Regardless, customers who have purchased the mushrooms are encouraged to return them for a refund and those with questions can reach Concord Farms Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, at 323-582-6000.
The CDC reports that listeria kills about 260 people a year and sickens 1,600, making it third on the list of most fatal food-borne illnesses. It's especially dangerous for at-risk populations, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. It strikes in the form of listeriosis, an infection that stems from Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms of listeriosis can range from fever and headache to confusion and even convulsions. and can be more serious in pregnant women, possibly leading to stillbirths and miscarriages.