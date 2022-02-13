Enoki Mushrooms Are The Latest Food To Be Recalled For Listeria

The enoki mushrooms in question come from Korea and were distributed in 5.25-ounce packages with the UPC barcode 001958939091 (via the FDA). Fortunately, no sicknesses have been reported in connection with this recalled batch of enoki mushrooms and the FDA is careful to point out that mushrooms should never be eaten raw, as cooking them to 165 degrees Fahrenheit can kill the bacteria. Regardless, customers who have purchased the mushrooms are encouraged to return them for a refund and those with questions can reach Concord Farms Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST, at 323-582-6000.

The CDC reports that listeria kills about 260 people a year and sickens 1,600, making it third on the list of most fatal food-borne illnesses. It's especially dangerous for at-risk populations, including pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. It strikes in the form of listeriosis, an infection that stems from Listeria monocytogenes. Symptoms of listeriosis can range from fever and headache to confusion and even convulsions. and can be more serious in pregnant women, possibly leading to stillbirths and miscarriages.