What People Are Saying About Dunkin's New Hummus Toast
Dunkin' runs on coffee. In fact, in 2018, AP News, reported that 60% of the company's revenue was fueled by Dunkin' drinks. This is despite the fact that, according to USA Today, the chain was selling 2.9 billion Munchkins and other donuts each year. But Dunkin' does not live on coffee and donuts alone. Recently, the eatery has added a couple of millennial favorites to its menu just in time for the spring season, and the internet has some opinions.
Last week, per an announcement on its website, Dunkin' shared what it called two seasonal and "craveable takes" on Roasted Tomato Toast that in addition to oven-roasted tomatoes include either a "creamy hummus spread" or a "savory avocado spread" on top of sourdough bread, toasted to perfection. The Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast includes a sprinkling of Everything Bagel seasoning, while the Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast comes with some Za'atar seasoning. Members of different social media communities have tried these new offerings and they have some strong thoughts about the Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast.
People say this hummus toast is good
Some members of the Twitterverse are all in for Dunkin' and its new Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast, and they seem all too happy to share their feelings. One commenter, ROZEPOP, wrote that "this roasted tomato and hummus toast from dunkin is so trendy." The item also made a big impression on @kimthotjin, who tweeted, "the dunkin hummus toast has 0 business being this good." These Twitter's verdicts are definitely pretty positive, and these folks aren't the only ones loving this toast. Over on YouTube, Timmy's Takeout raved about the "amazing" smell. Timmy didn't seem entirely pleased that the hummus wasn't freshly made but thought the tomatoes tasted "amazing" and still "loved" the item overall.
Some Redditors also think Dunkin' got this new menu offering right. A Reddit thread about the hummus toast kicks off with a reviewer giving it 10 out of 10 and calling it "amazing." Another member wrote, "I just had it today and I don't even really like hummus but I LOVED this — gonna be hard to not buy it every day hahahahah." However, one person seemed a bit less impressed, posting an image of their hummus-slathered toast with just a few pieces of tomato. Other commenters seemed eager to try the toast. Of course, toast isn't the only addition to the menu. Dunkin' also added chocolate croissants, a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, a Salted Caramel Iced Latte, and Shamrock Macchiato, per the company's announcement.