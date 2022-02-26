What People Are Saying About Dunkin's New Hummus Toast

Some members of the Twitterverse are all in for Dunkin' and its new Roasted Tomato and Hummus Toast, and they seem all too happy to share their feelings. One commenter, ROZEPOP, wrote that "this roasted tomato and hummus toast from dunkin is so trendy." The item also made a big impression on @kimthotjin, who tweeted, "the dunkin hummus toast has 0 business being this good." These Twitter's verdicts are definitely pretty positive, and these folks aren't the only ones loving this toast. Over on YouTube, Timmy's Takeout raved about the "amazing" smell. Timmy didn't seem entirely pleased that the hummus wasn't freshly made but thought the tomatoes tasted "amazing" and still "loved" the item overall.

Some Redditors also think Dunkin' got this new menu offering right. A Reddit thread about the hummus toast kicks off with a reviewer giving it 10 out of 10 and calling it "amazing." Another member wrote, "I just had it today and I don't even really like hummus but I LOVED this — gonna be hard to not buy it every day hahahahah." However, one person seemed a bit less impressed, posting an image of their hummus-slathered toast with just a few pieces of tomato. Other commenters seemed eager to try the toast. Of course, toast isn't the only addition to the menu. Dunkin' also added chocolate croissants, a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, a Salted Caramel Iced Latte, and Shamrock Macchiato, per the company's announcement.