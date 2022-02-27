Spindrift Is Giving Packs Of Blood Orange Tangerine To Fans 'At Random'
It's no secret that the sparkling water industry has been booming since the pandemic began. In fact, according to Grand View Research, "The global sparkling water market size was valued at USD 29.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028." Although sometimes the siren song of a sugary soda might seem irresistible, the increase in popularity of "fun water" is largely due to people seeking out healthier beverage options. People want the fizzy satisfaction of soda, but minus the sugar and potential damage to their teeth.
There is a nearly overwhelming number of brands in the sparkling water game now, but one brand that separates itself from the pack with its ingredients is Spindrift. The company was founded in 2010 and bills itself as the first sparkling water in the U.S. to contain just two ingredients: sparkling water and real squeezed fruit (via the company's official website). Since then, it has developed a bit of a cult following of fans who the brand affectionately calls "Drifters." To reward these fans for their support, Spindrift is giving them a chance to be among the first taste testers of the new Blood Orange Tangerine flavor.
Spindrift wants to know what makes you 'anything but ordinary'
After unveiling its lemonade and spiked seltzer line in 2021, Spindrift seeks to excite fans with the launch of its newest flavor, Blood Orange Tangerine. According to Spindrift's founder, Bill Creelman, no other sparkling water has had this specific flavor before, and as usual, the company wants its community to take the very first sips, per a press release published by PR Newswire. Spindrift describes the flavor as "multi-dimensional and almost berry-like depth which is then perfectly highlighted by the bright sweetness from real squeezed tangerines."
From February 28 through March 4, Drifters have the chance to get a pack of the new flavor shipped directly to their door, free of charge. Spindrift is giving away 1,000 cases per day "at random." All fans have to do is enter their contact information and share what makes them "anything but ordinary" on the Spindrift website. The company will also be having a virtual launch party for the new flavor on April 28 with "special guests and unique experiences" for 100 select community members. For the rest of us, Blood Orange Tangerine will be available in 8-packs in stores and online at a later date in March.