Spindrift Is Giving Packs Of Blood Orange Tangerine To Fans 'At Random'

It's no secret that the sparkling water industry has been booming since the pandemic began. In fact, according to Grand View Research, "The global sparkling water market size was valued at USD 29.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028." Although sometimes the siren song of a sugary soda might seem irresistible, the increase in popularity of "fun water" is largely due to people seeking out healthier beverage options. People want the fizzy satisfaction of soda, but minus the sugar and potential damage to their teeth.

There is a nearly overwhelming number of brands in the sparkling water game now, but one brand that separates itself from the pack with its ingredients is Spindrift. The company was founded in 2010 and bills itself as the first sparkling water in the U.S. to contain just two ingredients: sparkling water and real squeezed fruit (via the company's official website). Since then, it has developed a bit of a cult following of fans who the brand affectionately calls "Drifters." To reward these fans for their support, Spindrift is giving them a chance to be among the first taste testers of the new Blood Orange Tangerine flavor.