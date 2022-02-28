Everything We Know About Gatorade's New Fit Beverages

If you've worked up a sweat after a run, the first thing you might do is pick up a sports drink. Gatorade and Powerade are popular options that you might also reach for during a meal or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon. Although sports drinks do have their benefits, the ingredients can be concerning. One reason for this is that Gatorade, Powerade, and other sports drinks contain high levels of sugar. Of course, there's a time and place for sports drinks, and Natalie Rizzo, RD tells NBC News that you might need a sports drink after an hour of heavy exercise or if you have a physically demanding job, like construction workers.

But for anyone who is looking for a sports drink without the added sugars, then Gatorade's new drink might be the option for you. Beverage Digest reports that Gatorade is releasing an electrolyte drink that has no added sugars called Gatorade Fit. This drink is still designed with athletes in mind but could be a better option for those trying to cut down on added sugar.

On Amazon, you can choose from four flavors of Gatorade Fit: Cherry Lime, Citrus Berry, Tropical Mango, or Watermelon Strawberry. And if you can't pick just one flavor, there's a variety pack for $16.49 that has them all.