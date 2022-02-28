Martha Stewart Dazzles Instagram With Pics Of Orchid Dinner Centerpieces

Martha Stewart recounted her time at the NYBG's Orchid Dinner on her blog, posting pics of the various creations that graced the tables, including the piece on her own table, made by floral artist John L. Goodman, featuring a tall, ornately-carved frame draped with orchids, a tower-like sculpture in the center atop a suspended stone arrangement, and crane-esque birds surrounding the work on the bottom.

Stewart posted even more pics on her Instagram account highlighting the different centerpieces with a myriad of colors and imaginative designs. She partially captioned the series of pics, which has 29,100 likes as of this writing, "It was an especially beautiful evening and the orchid sale was fantastic!!"

Fans took to the comments to express their awe for the centerpieces, with one writing, "Wow!! Spectacular!! Those are all absolutely stunning displays," and another stating, "Crazy beautiful!!! Such talent," followed by a couple of heart emojis and two heart-eyed emojis.

Surprisingly, there were some that weren't impressed by the massive floral arrangements. Comments of distaste include "Gorgeous! Personally I don't like you can't see people across the table" and "Way too big for the table." Clearly, these large, orchid-inspired table setting rules to follow are not for everyone.