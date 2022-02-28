Klondike Brings Reese's Peanut Butter And Caramel Flavors To Its Cones

One of Klondike's most well-known items is likely the Choco Taco, and you can even get the treat from Taco Bell. According to the press release, there is a slight catch — customers will only be able to find the Choco Taco from select Taco Bell locations in Southern California or Milwaukee, but there's a chance that Taco Bell will eventually bring this fan-favorite Klondike product to stores across the country. Thankfully, you can still find Choco Tacos in plenty of convenience stores, but if you're looking for a new Klondike ice cream to sample, then you're in luck.

Klondike has released creative items, like donut-shaped treats with coffee ice cream inside the chocolate shell or milkshakes in a pouch. But their newest products combine some popular candies and desserts with their classic cones. According to Brand Eating, Klondike's new ice cream cones are inspired by Reese's Peanut Butter candies, and there are also cones with caramel fillings and caramel ice cream. What would you do to try one of these new Klondike cones?