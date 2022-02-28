Gordon Ramsay Just Roasted Jimmy Fallon's Disastrous Sandwich-Making Skills

Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to talk show appearances, frequently popping in to chat with various late-night hosts and spill about his latest projects. In a recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" via video chat, he promoted his latest reality cooking competition show, "Next Level Chef." He also gave Fallon his opinion on the host's culinary skills (via YouTube).

Fallon actually requested the chef's opinion, referencing Ramsay's popular TikTok series in which he duets videos of people cooking a dish and provides his humorous critique. Earlier this month, for example, Ramsay watched someone making fish and chips topped. The chef complained that there was too little batter on the fish and that it was overcooked. He finished by simply declaring, "You idiot" when the TikToker smeared Vegemite over the fried fish. Fallon asked Ramsay to share his opinions as the host constructed a simple sandwich.

Now, the "Hell's Kitchen" star is certainly no stranger to a great sandwich — his website features recipes for everything from the "ultimate" grilled cheese sandwich to a steak sandwich with spicy tomato relish. Fallon certainly had a tough judge to impress, and he seemed to falter a bit under the watchful eyes of Ramsay and the studio audience. The insult-happy chef took the opportunity to roast Fallon a bit when his sandwich-making skills fell short.