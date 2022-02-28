The WWE Icon Who Now Works At Trader Joe's

Former WWE announcer Tony Chimel has found his second act. According to an interview with Chris Van Vliet (via YouTube), Chimel was a prominent figure on "Friday Night Smackdown" in addition to working"'behind the scenes" with the WWE. A part of the company for 38 years, he was around when Hulk Hogan body-slammed Andre the Giant, had a chance to smell what The Rock was cooking, and even got "fired" as part of a storyline with Kurt Angle. But a more recent departure from the company wasn't scripted. Per Wrestling-Edge, Chimel was furloughed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately released from the company. He has since become a Trader Joe's employee.

Chimel said he applied to the store on a whim while passing by with his wife, who noticed a "Now Hiring" sign. One of the store's higher-ups recognized Chimel from his WWE career as was "a big fan." So the former announcer landed the position. By his own admission, he had never shopped at a Trader Joe's before and was even unaware that it sold groceries. Originally, Chimel thought it was an antiques or import store. Now that Chimel has settled into this new role, he's found it has more in common with the squared circle than some might think. "There's a lot of similarities because at WWE they always wanted to put smiles on people's faces and at Trader Joe's all they want to do is wow the customer and make the customer feel happy," Chimel said.