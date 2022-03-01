38% Said This Is The Best Netflix Cooking Show

More and more people have been tuning into food shows over the years (via The Hollywood Reporter) — and for good reason. Maybe someone's an avid home chef looking to learn a few tips and tricks from professionals. Maybe they're a foodie who loves to drool over amazing culinary creations. Or maybe they're just in need of something entertaining to watch on a Friday night. Regardless, there are a ton of options out there, such as "Top Chef" and "Chopped." In fact, in 2021, Food Network was one of the top five non-news cable networks among women aged 18 years or older during prime time (via Discovery).

Netflix has also recently expanded its repertoire of foodie TV series, even launching a landing page dedicated solely to the genre. There's "The Great British Baking Show," with its cult following of tea-loving, scone-eating fans, and "School of Chocolate," with its indulgent cocoa-inspired competitions. Which one are people most likely to pick when flipping through the streaming app? To get a sense of what viewers enjoy most, Mashed polled more than 600 people in the U.S. on what they deem the best cooking show on Netflix. More than a third of them picked on show in particular as number one.