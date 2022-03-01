Country Music Legend Thomas Rhett Is Down For Everything With Fritos - Exclusive Interview

What was it like to shoot the Fritos commercial?

I've done bits of, I guess you could call it acting. I think doing it with someone who knew what they were doing was a savior for me, because I thought, "How hard could it be to say two lines and look at the camera?" Understanding how to properly hold a bag of chips, or how to properly eat one or how to properly scoop — I didn't know that there was that much that went into it. Not only was it a blast, but it was a really big learning process for me, too.

We shot the commercial for two straight days and two days turned into a 30-second clip. I was like, "Wow, 20 hours of footage turns into a 30 second clip!" Now, looking back at it, you have to have all that stuff to be able to have options for the editors to be able to really hone in on what the great takes were and what the great pieces were. [I'm] mind-blown, honestly, at how much went into making a spot like this. I thank Fritos for trusting me with that because I think it turned out really cool.

You mentioned that you learned the right way to hold a Fritos. What is the right way, and what is the wrong way?

Simply, don't cover up the logo, you know what I mean? If I'm handed a bag of chips, I would grab it how I normally would, but [it's about] placement on the body. Don't hold it too close to your face. Don't hold it too low. Hold it just right to where it's center of frame. Putting the chip in your mouth, you don't want to look like you haven't eaten in five days. You want to eat it and be like, "Yeah, this is good."

They had a chip pro, like a bag pro. When they would put all the Fritos on the shelf, he would go through and straighten out every one of the bags and make every one look pristine. I was like, "Man, I had no clue that all of this went into that," but when you get to watch the final product, you're like, "Wow, everything looks perfect. It heightens the brand and it makes everything look incredible," which it is. It's how much hard work goes into it that is pretty mind blowing.