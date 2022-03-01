Stephen Colbert Has A Gross Taco Bell Theory

According to Business Insider, the U.S. Department of Agriculture in mid-February 2022 banned the importation of Mexican avocados grown in Michoacán. All imports were suspended due to the fact that a U.S. plant safety inspector had received death threats that some feared were linked to gang violence in the state. The news might leave guac-lovers in despair: Since 2010, per-capita consumption of avocados has grown from four to nine pounds (via The New York Times).

News about the ban and the looming avocado shortage quickly spread to Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" team, and the host himself humorously presented the topic of avocado scarcity as the United States' next huge crisis in his monologue.

Colbert urged his viewers to "go buy a bunch of avocados, forget you have them, then throw them all away two days later because they turn into little compost grenades." However, amid all the chaos, the late-night talk show host noticed that one company had no reason to worry: Taco Bell, the restaurant chain that claimed it wouldn't be impacted by the shortage due to "how it gets its guacamole."