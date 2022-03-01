Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Cute Cat Pic

There are many ways you could describe Martha Stewart. Chef, host, author, lifestyle guru, gardener, farmer, a friend of Snoop Dogg. But you would be remiss if you didn't also say animal lover. Stewart has had many beloved pets over the years, from her French Bulldogs Creme Brulee and Bete Noire, and her Chow Chows Emperor Han and Empress Qin (via Woof Republic), to her various Himalayan and Persian cats, per The Martha Blog.

How dedicated is Stewart to her furry friends? Well, she has a hydraulic grooming table in her house so they can be meticulously groomed on-site, and at one point she was offering her cats five different varieties of food daily (via Slate). She even hosted the Puppy Bowl in 2021 alongside her friend Snoop.

Recently, Stewart shared a photo of her cat Empress Tang on Instagram. The photo showed the cat — a calico Persian — relaxing next to a pot of dendrobium orchids. "I miss her and I am sure she misses me," Stewart said in her caption. Fans were smitten with the cute cat pic.