Would Hunter Fieri Ever Challenge His Dad On Tournament Of Champions?

Guy Fieri's latest competition show "Tournament of Champions" has officially come back for another season. This time around, everything is bigger — twice as many chefs are competing against each other to win the grand prize, which has been increased to $100,000. In an interview with Parade, Fieri explained what makes the competition so challenging: "It's blind tasting, and no other competition has that where the judges don't know who's competing and the competitors don't know who's judging. So it's cook your best dish, put it on the plate and it's out of your hands."

According to Guy Fieri's son Hunter, who appears on the show interviewing contestants backstage, fans should expect a lot of fireworks this season. As he told Food Sided, "Things are going to get crazy." Considering the fact that Hunter is no stranger to the world of food competitions and has been spotted on "Tournament of Champions" in the past, he was asked whether he would ever participate in a cooking challenge against his famous father. The celebrity chef's son had an interesting answer.