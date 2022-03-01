Twitter Is Unsure About Lay's 'Fake Flavor' For Mardi Gras
King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition that dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. The sweet, ring-shaped pastry was first baked in honor of the Epiphany, a Catholic feast day that marks the arrival of the Three Wise Men at baby Jesus's manger; now the pastry can be found in many places throughout Carnival, the season which leads up to the beginning of Lent, according to Country Living.
Traditionally, a King Cake is a sweet, round pastry, with a texture that is somewhere between a cake and a bread, that is covered with colorful icing, as well as lots of sprinkles or decorative luster dust in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of green, purple, and yellow. King Cake is also hollow because a little plastic baby is hidden inside the pastry. The little figurine, which may resemble baby Jesus, is said to bring luck and prosperity to whoever is the first person to find it.
However, while this Mardi Gras tradition may be sweet and cake-y, some creative minds at Lay's recently came up with a different idea: What if they baked that King Cake flavor into a crunchy chip? And while Lay's didn't go so far as to actually make a real King's Cake-flavored chip this Mardi Gras, it did post a photo of the fake flavor to Twitter, where it was met with some mixed reviews.
The idea of a King Cake-flavored chip got mixed Twitter reactions
"Getting jazzy with this fake flavor!" @Lays captioned a photo of a bag of the hypothetical Lay's King Cake flavor, which featured the Mardi Gras colors of purple and green and was decked out with pictures of colorful beads, as well as images of the traditional pastry. However, many of their followers weren't that keen on the new flavor. "Please don't," @whittythedee laughed, while another Twitter user responded simply, "I have no words."
However, not everyone was totally opposed to the idea. One excited user asked "why isn't this real???" while @claudetteramey9 enthusiastically replied: "I would definitely buy these!" Another follower seemed to suggest they would also be willing to buy it, so long as the traditional King Cake baby was also included in the bag. While the idea of a King Cake chip is certainly unusual, based on the replies, it seems like quite a few people are game to give it a try. So if the Lay's tweet gets enough responses saying they would be willing to purchase a real bag of King's Cake Lay's chips, maybe the brand will one day decide to make this fake flavor a reality.