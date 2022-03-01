Twitter Is Unsure About Lay's 'Fake Flavor' For Mardi Gras

King Cake is a Mardi Gras tradition that dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. The sweet, ring-shaped pastry was first baked in honor of the Epiphany, a Catholic feast day that marks the arrival of the Three Wise Men at baby Jesus's manger; now the pastry can be found in many places throughout Carnival, the season which leads up to the beginning of Lent, according to Country Living.

Traditionally, a King Cake is a sweet, round pastry, with a texture that is somewhere between a cake and a bread, that is covered with colorful icing, as well as lots of sprinkles or decorative luster dust in the traditional Mardi Gras colors of green, purple, and yellow. King Cake is also hollow because a little plastic baby is hidden inside the pastry. The little figurine, which may resemble baby Jesus, is said to bring luck and prosperity to whoever is the first person to find it.

However, while this Mardi Gras tradition may be sweet and cake-y, some creative minds at Lay's recently came up with a different idea: What if they baked that King Cake flavor into a crunchy chip? And while Lay's didn't go so far as to actually make a real King's Cake-flavored chip this Mardi Gras, it did post a photo of the fake flavor to Twitter, where it was met with some mixed reviews.