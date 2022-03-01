Instagram Is Loving Sunny Anderson's 'Extra' Look

In another Instagram post, Anderson shared a video of herself on the set of "Spring Baking Championship" with a contestant. "Why be simple when you can be extra?" the contestant says, then the camera pans to Anderson, who mugs to the camera. "Where is the lie?" she wrote in her Instagram caption. "Tap in below if you are simply extra without even trying."

"Love the hair and makeup," one fan said on the video post. "Such a fun look." On the close-up photo of her look, Anderson's Food Network colleagues also expressed their appreciation. "You look amazing," said Damaris Phillips. "Beauty," added Alex Guarnaschelli. Chef Jamika Pessoa, the co-host of another cooking talk show, "The Good Dish," said "You look so fun! Cheers to glowing in your full swag on TV!"

It doesn't seem like Anderson is going anywhere anytime soon, so her fans and coworkers can likely look forward to more bold looks from the star in the future.