Padma Lakshmi Just Joined José Andrés' Efforts To Help Ukraine

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, some of the food world's most influential figures are banding together to come to the aid of the countless displaced Ukrainian citizens. Earlier this week, chef and humanitarian José Andrés announced on Twitter that his organization World Central Kitchen, a non-profit dedicated to "helping devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems," would begin distributing meals to Ukrainian refugees — some of whom face 60-hour waits to enter nearby countries after traveling tens of miles by foot in freezing temperatures — at numerous points along the Ukrainian border (via CNN).

Andrés joined the relief efforts, posting a video from the Ukraine-Poland border to his Twitter. "This is one of the places [World Central Kitchen] has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight and I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping and don't know what's next ... We will do our best not to let them down," the chef wrote, noting that they had already served over 8,000 meals at that single entry point.

Other prominent figures in the food industry have come out in support of the organization's efforts, including "Taste the Nation" host Padma Lakshmi. In an Instagram post, the chef and cookbook author shared her admiration for the organization's Ukrainian relief efforts, writing: "As the world watches and prays for Ukraine, I continue to be endlessly inspired by the world of my friend Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen."