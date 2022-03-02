The Best Brand Of Soy Sauce According To 57% Of People

If you're under the misconception that you should only be grabbing that bottle of soy sauce when you're whipping up Asian cuisine, you may need a refresher on exactly how useful the staple ingredient can be in your kitchen. As Christopher Kimball's Milk Street explains, it can be a fantastic, slightly more complex substitution for regular salt in just about any dish. Or, as Kikkoman suggests, incorporate it in salad dressings or marinades to really give whatever you're making a burst of that umami flavor.

It's not even a question that you need to have a bottle of soy sauce available in your kitchen for your culinary adventures. However, anyone who has visited the section of their grocery store where the soy sauce is knows that there's typically a handful of brands, and all the bottles look to be containing nearly the same product. Sure, there are some variances, with light or low-sodium soy sauce options available from some brands, and you may avoid the store brand ones to go for actual name brands, thinking they'll be a higher-quality product. However, amongst all those brands, which bottle should you get?

Mashed surveyed 614 consumers in the U.S. to get the scoop on what brand they deemed the best soy sauce — and it was a landslide, with one particular company receiving the vast majority of the votes.