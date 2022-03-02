The Lucrative Surprise A Couple Found In Their Seafood Dish

Usually, people find treasures in seafood before it hits the table. According to Lines On The Water, fishermen have found fish of all kinds filled with cash, engagement rings, even sandwiches, and much more. But, usually the hidden goods typically don't inspire awe. Game & Fish Magazine reports that fishermen mostly find used cigarette butts inside fish, and a snorkel was once found inside some sea life in Florida. However, in comparison, one lucky couple seemingly struck the jackpot when they sat down to a seafood dinner recently.

According to "The Today Show," Michael and Maria Spressler visited The Lobster House Restaurant, an eatery in Cape May, New Jersey that the couple has visited for over 34 years. The Spresslers ordered "a dozen clams on the half-shell" but noticed something strange inside one of them. As Michael Spressler opened up the final clam and started eating it, he noticed something bizarre in his mouth. He first thought that he lost a tooth, but then discovered that he stumbled upon a find like no other.