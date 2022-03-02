Instagram Is Cheering Amanda Freitag's #Girlpower Shoutout For Women's History Month

Amanda Freitag has come a long way since her days as a busser. Despite starting her restaurant career at the bottom rung of the front of the house, she soon discovered that her heart was really in the kitchen after a visit to the Culinary Institute of America, where she ended up attending culinary school. She then worked in restaurants in both Paris and New York City before attracting the attention of the Food Network and landing a spot as a judge on "Chopped" (via CBS This Morning).

While she may be an accomplished chef now, Freitag had to start at level one, describing one botched practical exam at CIA during which she forgot how to cut a whole chicken. "You know what, I can cut a chicken with my eyes closed now," she told CBS. "With anything, you find your weak spots, and then you perfect them." And perfect them she has, as Freitag has developed a résumé that could inspire any chef, especially other women who have worked their way up in the restaurant industry. Freitag paid tribute to these people in a recent Instagram post honoring Women's History Month in March.