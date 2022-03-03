Baskin-Robbins Is Honoring St. Patrick's Day With This Oreo-Based Flavor Of The Month

If you are looking for something different from McDonald's iconic, green and minty fresh Shamrock shake to mark March 17, Baskin-Robbins has a new ice cream to help frozen treat lovers celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The ice cream company has created a new variation of the most popular ice cream in America, cookies and cream, for the Irish holiday. The ice cream brand has teamed up with the creme-filled cookie Oreo to create its Golden OREO Irish Cream ice cream with layers of sweetness.

According to Baskin-Robbins, the flavor of the month features several different flavors and textures mixed together that will hopefully satiate your taste buds. The ice cream flavor is a combination of Irish cream — less than .5% alcohol by volume, per the brand's description – and Belgian chocolate. It is filled with a graham cracker swirl cookie to give it a crunchy texture, along with bits of Golden OREO cookies. This ice cream sounds like it would make a great sundae or milkshake depending on your mood.