Why A Georgia Restaurant Is Looking For A Beef Burglar

There's nothing more brazen than committing a crime in a public place. While some thieves break into a business or a home under the cover of darkness or when no one's around, there's something flagrantly shameless about stealing in broad daylight. For one Georgia thief, it would seem the reward was far greater than the risk, pocketing a cool $15,000 not in cash or valuables, but in meat.

According to WSB-TV, a man by the name of Warren Kearny managed to break into a walk-in freezer belonging to Uncle Jack's steakhouse restaurant. As the restaurant had recently stocked up in anticipation for Valentine's Day, Kearny had an impressive selection of many different cuts of meat, like their Wagyu beef and the company's 20-inch "long bones." Kearny was seen stocking up his car with boxes of frozen meat with all the casualness of a customer picking meat from a supermarket deli. So successful was his heist that Kearney returned later that same week, armed with bolt cutters, and broke into the same freezer to pilfer more meat from the restaurant.

While returning to the scene of the crime to commit the same stunt is brazen, it's made even more shocking once it was learned that Kearny wasn't just some random stranger or a disgruntled customer — he was a soon-to-be employee of Uncle Jack's, scheduled to start his new job the following Friday.