Old Bay Vodka Is Now A Thing And Fans Don't Know What To Think

If you're fond of seafood or live on the East Coast — particularly Baltimore, Maryland — chances are you've shaken Old Bay seasoning over your fare to give it an extra punch of salty, sweet, and umami flavors all rolled into one. Old Bay is a special blend of 18 herbs and spices, including dry mustard, celery salt, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, cayenne pepper, paprika, and bay leaves, according to Greatist.

Since its introduction in 1939, the definitive relish has become a well-loved Baltimore staple that has made its way around the world, much to the delight of restaurant patrons and everyday consumers. In addition to enlivening just about any food it touches, including but not limited to crabmeat, chicken, popcorn, macaroni and cheese, deviled eggs, corn on the cob, and countless other dishes, Old Bay is also commonly used to brighten Bloody Mary's, rim martini glasses, and even offer desserts and candies a robust tang.

But the famous Charm City brand's latest venture is one that has already been turning heads. On March 3, 2022, Old Bay announced the launch of its new vodka on its social media channels, and fans are already weighing in.