Twitter Can't Believe Papa John's Job Offer To Pro Baseball Players

If you're a baseball fan, you're probably pretty bummed by the news of the players' strike, which has not only led to the cancelation of Opening Day, but also a shortened, messed-up season. These strikes are always frustrating, especially since we know enough to realize that when it's players vs owners, the finances they're discussing are well out of our league. It's hard for anyone struggling to get by on an hourly wage to feel much sympathy for either side when even the lowest-paid players are earning over $500,000 for half a year's work and all the owners are mega-gazillionaires. Still, we just want to see some baseball, whatever it takes, so we hope they work out something that seems fair to them.

That being said, you know what's not going to make us feel better? Snarky tweets from a pizza chain that's got a few PR issues of their own. Once again, Papa John's failed to read the room with their not-so-humorous "job offer" to MLB players who may not be reporting to spring training. A few years back when, Prince Harry decided to step down from his working royal duties, Burger King suggested he might like to wear a paper crown, instead. While the prince himself chose to pass on BK's offer of employment, Twitter thought it was a hoot. Papa John's, however, is receiving the opposite reaction from its tongue-in-cheek(?) job posting aimed at MLB players.