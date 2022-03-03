Top Chef's Leah Cohen Just Shared A Sweet Family Update
You might know Leah Cohen as a contestant on Season 5 of "Top Chef," but she's also a restaurateur, wife, and mother. Cohen and her husband, Ben Byruch, are the owners of the New York City eatery Pig & Khao, a Filipino-Thai restaurant inspired by Cohen's parents and their love of food (via Thrillist). In addition to their restaurant endeavor, Cohen and Byruch also value the importance of family, fur babies included, as is seen on Cohen's Instagram account, which features a plethora of pictures showing off the couple and their two-year-old son, Carter Graham.
Leah, Ben, and Carter's small family recently grew in size with the arrival of another son, Baker Scott, who was born on February 22, 2022, weighing in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Baker was named in honor of both Cohen and Byruch's own fathers who both recently died (via People). When she first became pregnant with Baker, Cohen exclaimed, "We are so excited; we have been wanting another baby for a while and always knew we would like to have two relatively close in age." Wish granted!
Leah Cohens fans are gushing over her new baby
Leah Cohen took to social media to announce the birth of her second son, Baker Scott, reposting a People-exclusive photo of her snuggling up with the baby on her Instagram account. Along with some charming emojis, she wrote, "Welcome to our newest little Baker Scott Byruch born 2.22.22. You make our home complete."
Fans and fellow chefs alike took to the comments to share congratulations and Mazel Tovs alongside many heart-eyed emojis. "Just BEAUTIFUL!!! Well done Mom & Dad!!!!" posted celebrity chef Anne Burrell. Other fans shared their joy for the family with "Omgggg what a cutie" and "Welcome to the world precious Baker!!"
So what's next for the newly-expanded Byruch family? Cohen told People that life will significantly change, especially for little Carter, as his parents return to work and he adjusts to family life with a new baby. She adds, "but I know he is going to do great. He is a very calm, easy-going child and I am excited to see him become a big brother."