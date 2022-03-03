Top Chef's Leah Cohen Just Shared A Sweet Family Update

You might know Leah Cohen as a contestant on Season 5 of "Top Chef," but she's also a restaurateur, wife, and mother. Cohen and her husband, Ben Byruch, are the owners of the New York City eatery Pig & Khao, a Filipino-Thai restaurant inspired by Cohen's parents and their love of food (via Thrillist). In addition to their restaurant endeavor, Cohen and Byruch also value the importance of family, fur babies included, as is seen on Cohen's Instagram account, which features a plethora of pictures showing off the couple and their two-year-old son, Carter Graham.

Leah, Ben, and Carter's small family recently grew in size with the arrival of another son, Baker Scott, who was born on February 22, 2022, weighing in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Baker was named in honor of both Cohen and Byruch's own fathers who both recently died (via People). When she first became pregnant with Baker, Cohen exclaimed, "We are so excited; we have been wanting another baby for a while and always knew we would like to have two relatively close in age." Wish granted!