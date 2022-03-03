You Can Only Get Mtn Dew's New Flavor At This Restaurant Chain

Where Coca-Cola is more associated with oil paintings of Santa Claus and cans with your name on them, Mountain Dew paints itself as the soda for the daredevil, the gamer, the person who craves action and adventure in everything they do — or at least that's what they try to do. From its invention by brothers Barney and Ally Hartman in the 1940s as an additive to whiskey — a practice that is said to be a surprisingly good combination (via Whiskey Bon) — the brightly flavored soda stands as one of the sugariest sodas on the market (via Business Insider).

To match their sugary and high-charged vibe, Mountain Dew has had plenty of flavors over the years. From Taco Bell's famous Baja Blast to a July 4 flavor that combines three flavors into one American-sized explosion known as DEW-S-A (via Wide Open Eats), Mountain Dew isn't afraid to throw caution to the wind and branch out with all sorts of new and sometimes exclusive flavors. One of these exclusive flavors is available at Buffalo Wild Wings, which, if the promises are to be believed, offers patrons a truly "legendary" taste.