You Can Only Get Mtn Dew's New Flavor At This Restaurant Chain
Where Coca-Cola is more associated with oil paintings of Santa Claus and cans with your name on them, Mountain Dew paints itself as the soda for the daredevil, the gamer, the person who craves action and adventure in everything they do — or at least that's what they try to do. From its invention by brothers Barney and Ally Hartman in the 1940s as an additive to whiskey — a practice that is said to be a surprisingly good combination (via Whiskey Bon) — the brightly flavored soda stands as one of the sugariest sodas on the market (via Business Insider).
To match their sugary and high-charged vibe, Mountain Dew has had plenty of flavors over the years. From Taco Bell's famous Baja Blast to a July 4 flavor that combines three flavors into one American-sized explosion known as DEW-S-A (via Wide Open Eats), Mountain Dew isn't afraid to throw caution to the wind and branch out with all sorts of new and sometimes exclusive flavors. One of these exclusive flavors is available at Buffalo Wild Wings, which, if the promises are to be believed, offers patrons a truly "legendary" taste.
Mt. Dew's new flavor tastes like blackberry
If you're visiting Buffalo Wild Wings anyt time soon, you'll be happy to know that you can wash down those wings with the chain-exclusive Mountain Dew flavor: MTN DEW LEGEND. According to an issued press release, the LEGEND drink has a flavor that tastes like blackberry, with notes of citrus and ginger. It also replaces the light green color of the original Dew with a dark black color. Although currently available at only a few select Buffalo Wild Wings, the flavor will be launched at all BWW locations by May 2022.
This isn't the first time Mountain Dew has released restaurant-exclusive flavors before. Mountain Dew has partnered with Applebee's to release Dark Berry Bash (via Hype Beast). The flavor is a combination of blackberry, blue raspberry, and citrus, with a distinctive neon blue color. The Dew has also paired up with KFC in 2019 to release their Sweet Lightning flavor, a Mountain Dew with the taste of sweet peach and honey to match the chain's fried chicken (via Bustle). The soda is now a permanent menu item. While it's yet to be seen how the Mountain Dew LEGEND flavor will fare at Buffalo Wild Wings, it leaves one guessing what other sorts of flavors will open up next at a restaurant near you.