A New England Patriots Star Just Gave Waffle House A Shoutout

When it comes to breakfast, professional football player David Andrews doesn't mess around. "I really don't discriminate on my breakfast cards, but the undefeated champion is a Waffle House waffle," the center for the New England Patriots, told the Boston station of CBS.

This devotion reflects the upbringing he had in the state of Georgia. While describing to the Athens Banner-Herald how he doesn't really think about his diet, Andrews brings up Waffle House as his go-to example. He says, "My biggest meal is usually dinner. Breakfast is usually light. I'll go to Waffle House and get a biscuit."

It's a good thing he doesn't discriminate on his breakfast because he just flipped pancakes for a great cause. Andrews volunteered for a National Pancake Day stunt for Abby's House in Worcester, one of the oldest homeless shelters that houses only women. Reportedly, the center was glad to be able to once more give back to the community, another part of being on the Patriots that the pandemic had put on hold.