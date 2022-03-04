Why The Mask Mandates For Indoor Dining May Be Officially Over

In 2020, COVID-19-related mask-wearing became the cultural norm and was dictated by government or community mandate (via JAMA Network). While it may have begun to feel that the days of dining and otherwise gathering socially mask-free were more or less doomed to the dustbin of faint recollection, it appears that such pessimism may actually have been unwarranted. According to a White House press briefing, based on "the latest CDC recommendations, most Americans in most of the country can now be mask free."

Now, this does not mean it's time to trash your masks — because you still may be required to wear them in certain places and under certain circumstances, per the CDC's latest guidelines. In fact, some people may choose to do so even in the absence of a mandate. That's why you may still be seeing some people wearing them in public places. However, based on the most up-to-date COVID-19 information, it looks as if you may not see the facial coverings in the dining rooms of restaurants. It appears that the official mandates that have been applicable to indoor dining throughout the pandemic, like Starbucks' request that all customers wear masks, may be over in the vast majority of the U.S.