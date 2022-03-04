The Problem Aldi Shoppers Have With Its Asparagus Spears

People have racked up gripes against asparagus for years. According to Bon Appétit, diners have had poor experiences with the vegetable as a result of using the wrong size of asparagus spears for their cooking method, snapping off too much of the spear, not blanching the vegetable before it gets properly cooked, and preparing the vegetable too far in advance. Others don't prefer asparagus when it is prepared in a way they dislike. Some find the boiled version of the vegetable intolerable, per We Are Not Foodies.

Others have developed issues when it comes to pre-packaged, frozen asparagus found at Aldi grocery stores. One Redditor brought up this issue on r/aldi and posted a picture of the cooked asparagus that came out of the bag, alongside the caption, "WHERE ARE YALL HIDING THE REST OF OUR ASPARAGUS?" The lack of stalks caused a heated discussion on Reddit, and many Aldi fans poured in to share their thoughts on how the grocery chain dishes out their pre-packaged asparagus.