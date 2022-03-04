Arby's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of This Limited-Time Sandwich

If pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of autumn and peppermint flavors signal the winter holiday season, then green food items mark the coming of St. Patrick's Day. As fast food companies roll out their special products to celebrate, customers look forward to the introduction of green into the usual menu. Whether you're thinking of popular seasonal treats like McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake or even recall dunking your fries into neon green ketchup from Burger King back in 2012, there's no denying that restaurant chains take full advantage of the holiday. Roast beef purveyor Arby's is about to get in on the celebrations.

The chain's offering for the holiday is a bit different than the classic green menu items associated with St. Patrick's Day. Instead, it is bringing back a classic menu item to kick off the holiday in a much meatier way (via Brand Eating). But before you worry that the roast beef is either brined in Guinness or, through some horrible affront to man and nature, has been tinted a delicious shade of green, rest assured that the sandwich is actually something you've seen on the menu before.