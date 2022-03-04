Why Walmart Is Recalling Its Great Value Tortilla Chips

Product recalls are never good, especially when it comes to food. No one wants to hear that food from the local grocery store is possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria or foreign objects. According to the FDA, there are three classes of recalls: Class I is when "there is a reasonable probability" of "serious adverse health consequences or death." Class II recalls are for products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." And Class III is where it is unlikely that the product will cause health issues.

This recent food recall comes from grocery conglomerate Walmart regarding an item sold under its in-house brand, Great Value. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the chain has had to pull an in-house product. In July of 2021, Best Life reported that four varieties of pre-packaged muffins Walmart sold under the Great Value label, were voluntarily recalled over listeria. The recall also applied to two varieties sold under Walmart's Marketside brand and various versions sold at other outlets. (According to Food Poisoning News, the majority of bacteria-related recalls, including those linked to listeria, fall under Class I.) Now, there's a new recall that shoppers should be aware of.