The Burger Andrew Zimmern Would Choose If It Were His Last Ever

Andrew Zimmern has traveled the world, sampled foods from just about everywhere, and tried to inspire viewers of his Travel Channel show "Bizarre Foods" to step outside their comfort zone when it comes to eating. But, when it comes to hamburgers, Zimmern sticks with what he knows and loves. During an Ask Me Anything session on his Spilled Milk blog, the star chef revealed he is a fan of the hamburgers at JG Melon in New York City. In fact, Zimmern went on to share that, if he ever had that last burger on earth moment, he would choose one of theirs hands down.

Why this one, instead of Shake Shack or Five Guys (both of which make his list of best quick service burgers)? Well, it is important to note, Zimmern's love of JG Melon is long-standing. Back in 2012, he tweeted about it being the "best burger," and in 2015, he told Food & Wine, that it's his "favorite bar burger, bar none." As Zimmern explained, "All the fancy stuff can come and go, but this is the burger I grew up on, and it holds a special place in my heart." And if you are on the fence about what to order on the side, he recommends "the cottage fries and spinach salad." Of course, there's even more to his love affair with this menu staple.