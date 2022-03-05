Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Smuggled This Classic Movie Theater Snack Into Jail

Everyone knows how hard it is to shake a craving for a snack. We imagine that two decades must seem like a very long time. Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film and television producer who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault and rape by a court in New York last year (per NBC News), might be having a hard time enduring prison life without candy.

Weinstein is currently in Los Angeles, where he was extradited from his prison in New York last July to await trial for another list of sex crime charges. While one would think he can't get into too much trouble in jail, Weinstein's sweet tooth has landed him in some hot water. TMZ reports that he was caught with contraband of the chocolatey, chewy, and banned variety last November. We wonder if it's merely a coincidence that Weinstein's candy of choice is a movie theater classic or if the sweetness of this tasty treat reminds him of the days when he produced movies of his own, including the "Lord of the Rings" series.

A source in law enforcement told TMZ guards at the Twin Towers correctional facility caught Weinstein with the tasty contraband after the 69-year-old, who once preferred caviar at the Tribeca Grill (via CNN), had a jailhouse meeting with one of his attorneys. A representative for the producer chalked it up to a simple mistake. (Visitors are barred from bringing items to inmates, according to Shouse Law Group.)