Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over This Star-Studded Chef Photo

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) took place last month, and celebrity chef Jet Tila has the photographic evidence to prove it was not only the place to be and be seen if you are a part of the world of food and wine but that he was part of it. Per the festival's website, the four-day event was held in Miami Beach, Florida, where festival-goers got to rub elbows with a number of celebrities, including, Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, José Andrés, Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine and his beautiful wife and model, Behati Prinsloo, Eva Longoria, French Montana, and Kate Hudson.

It was definitely quite the lineup. Tila – who has served as a judge on "Chopped" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" and made appearances on "Guy's Grocery Games," "Beat Bobby Fly," and so many more shows (via IMDb) – took to Instagram to share a star-studded photo from Fieri's tribute dinner. Fans can't get over how many famous foodies are able to fit in one photo. You have to see it to believe it, but once you do, you might find yourself raining down hearts just like some of Tila's other IG followers.