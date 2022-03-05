Instagram Is Raining Hearts Over This Star-Studded Chef Photo
The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) took place last month, and celebrity chef Jet Tila has the photographic evidence to prove it was not only the place to be and be seen if you are a part of the world of food and wine but that he was part of it. Per the festival's website, the four-day event was held in Miami Beach, Florida, where festival-goers got to rub elbows with a number of celebrities, including, Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray, José Andrés, Maroon 5 crooner Adam Levine and his beautiful wife and model, Behati Prinsloo, Eva Longoria, French Montana, and Kate Hudson.
It was definitely quite the lineup. Tila – who has served as a judge on "Chopped" and "Cutthroat Kitchen" and made appearances on "Guy's Grocery Games," "Beat Bobby Fly," and so many more shows (via IMDb) – took to Instagram to share a star-studded photo from Fieri's tribute dinner. Fans can't get over how many famous foodies are able to fit in one photo. You have to see it to believe it, but once you do, you might find yourself raining down hearts just like some of Tila's other IG followers.
There are 8 celebrity chefs in the photo
Jet Tila apparently had such a good time and saw so many familiar faces from his Food Network family during Guy Fieri's tribute dinner that he had to take a photo to capture how incredible the company was that he was keeping. On Instagram, Tila shared a photo of himself, along with fellow celebrity chefs, Duff Goldman, Andrew Zimmern, Buddy Valastro, Rocco Di Spirito, Robert Irvine, Aarti Sequeira, and Brooke Williamson. Tila wrote, "I rarely take selfies but couldn't pass this one up from @guyfieri tribute dinner at @sobewffest."
Goldman and Di Spirito expressed their gratitude for the post that has racked up over 5,000 likes and a lot of sweet comments. One fan wrote, "Wow! Know this is an outstanding shot." A different admirer conjectured, "That had to of been one delicious evening! Great pic!" And still another offered, "If I woke up to all these faces. I'd know I was in a food [coma]." Same, but we kind of feel that way from staring at photos of celebrity chefs and wondering what they were cooking up for their peers. Either way, the photo is really iconic and like Instagram, we are loving its positive vibes.